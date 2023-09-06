Vow Price Reaches $0.55 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Vow has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $212.33 million and approximately $398,157.30 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars.

