Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,036,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,440,409. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $435.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

