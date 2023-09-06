Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,036,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,440,409. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.74. 1,297,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,090. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.99. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

