Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) to Issue GBX 1.60 Dividend

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 83.70 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £355.61 million, a P/E ratio of 592.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 76.80 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

