Waste Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

WM stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.08. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

