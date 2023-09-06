WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of WD-40 worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $234.69.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDFC

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.