Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 252,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,918. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,816,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

