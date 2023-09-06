WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,913 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.76% of WesBanco worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WesBanco by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

