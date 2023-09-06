Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -19.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Capital
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.