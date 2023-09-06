Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

