Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of WES stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

