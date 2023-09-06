WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after buying an additional 5,754,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,908,000 after purchasing an additional 640,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

