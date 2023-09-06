WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,425 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 199.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $393.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.59.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

