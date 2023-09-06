WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,951 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $156.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

