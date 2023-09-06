WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,056 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Vipshop by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 93,983 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,098.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

