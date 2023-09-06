WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 569 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 241,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 186,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,926,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,540. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.08. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.