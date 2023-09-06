WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 17,284 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Stock Down 2.2 %
CUBE opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
