WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

