WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $762,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALV opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

