WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $777,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE FCX opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

