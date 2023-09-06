WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $749,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $90,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

