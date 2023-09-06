WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

