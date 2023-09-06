WMS Partners LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

