WMS Partners LLC Buys 430 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 195,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AVSD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. 3,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a market cap of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.22.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

