WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,016 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,911 shares of company stock worth $4,326,774 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.45. The company had a trading volume of 81,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,452. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day moving average is $298.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

