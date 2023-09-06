WMS Partners LLC Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

