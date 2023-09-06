WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

GS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.62. 275,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

