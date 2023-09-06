WMS Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.3% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 35,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 132.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $55,502,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,316,170. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

