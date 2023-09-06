WMS Partners LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 785,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,334,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 160,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

