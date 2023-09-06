WMS Partners LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

