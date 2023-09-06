WMS Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 261,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,899 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 500.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. 91,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,410. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

