WMS Partners LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. 1,910,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107,826 shares of company stock worth $285,573,193. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

