WMS Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,359. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.