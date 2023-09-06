WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,855 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.20. 181,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,034. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

