WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $96.14. 852,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

