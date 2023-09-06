WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 324,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 66,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,541. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

