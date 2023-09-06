WMS Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,072. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

