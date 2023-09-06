WMS Partners LLC Sells 726 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 17,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,683. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

