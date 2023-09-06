WMS Partners LLC Sells 795 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 83,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after buying an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

