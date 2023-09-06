WMS Partners LLC Sells 8,513 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,801,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,644,000 after buying an additional 2,285,608 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,691,003.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after buying an additional 1,623,363 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,720,000 after buying an additional 1,377,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,958,000 after buying an additional 112,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,025. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

