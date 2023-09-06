WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after buying an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,072,726 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. 2,979,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,551,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

