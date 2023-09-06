WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $232.01 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.01 million and approximately $2.16 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003116 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0231988 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

