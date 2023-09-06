Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Tops $540.55 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $213.37 or 0.00835239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $540.55 million and approximately $45.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,533,330 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

