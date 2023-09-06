Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $235,740.94 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,180 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,207,534,179.93404 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04886913 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $289,949.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

