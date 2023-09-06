Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.0776 on Major Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $7.89 billion and $378,350.65 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07743504 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $152,763.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

