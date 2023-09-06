XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 108.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of XFLT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 95,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,536. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
