Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.54

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 13941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Xencor Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

