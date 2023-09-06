XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XP Power Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 2,195.64 ($27.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,083.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,132.51. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 1,402 ($17.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.73). The stock has a market cap of £433.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43.

Get XP Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($30.69) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.