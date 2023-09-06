Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $22.53

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $23.74. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 246,777 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $303,866.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 59,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,272 and have sold 48,647 shares valued at $912,128. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

