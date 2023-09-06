yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $5,392.51 on Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $178.16 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,392.51 or 0.21108647 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,039 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

