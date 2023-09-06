ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $523,131.99 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $523,131.99 and $871.74 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0563 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00096860 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00028122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

